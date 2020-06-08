Veil Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $23,413.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01965745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00178573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00119174 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 79,121,322 coins and its circulating supply is 70,280,393 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

