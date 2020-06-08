Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.44.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 152,791.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
