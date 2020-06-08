Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Trading Up 4.4%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.18, approximately 160,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,533,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 333.3% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 117.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

