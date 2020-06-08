Verge (XVG) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Over the last week, Verge has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $84.62 million and $6.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00479773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003206 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,290,829,543 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24, Binance, Huobi, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bittrex, Bitbns and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

