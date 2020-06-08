VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $183,838.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00032295 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,741.16 or 1.00277666 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000989 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00076305 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,830,216 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.