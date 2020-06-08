Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 359,010 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $173.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

