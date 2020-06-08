VisionX One Day Volume Tops $4,268.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.01968201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00178375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119189 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

