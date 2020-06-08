Volvere (LON:VLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,596.50

Volvere PLC (LON:VLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,596.50 ($20.32) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($19.85), with a volume of 1377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550 ($19.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Volvere (LON:VLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (5.70) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Volvere plc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in acquisitions and turnarounds. The firm prefers to invest in public and private companies that are in distress and prefers undervalued or under-performing assets. The firm invests in the security solutions and online marketing and data segements.

