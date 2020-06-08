Voya Prime Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 60.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,273,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,094 over the last three months.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

