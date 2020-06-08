Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.10. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 937,109 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPG. Compass Point began coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 794.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 882,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 521,790 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 151.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 425,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

