Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Watford’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.96. Watford reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of ($11.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.59) to ($10.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watford.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,316 shares of company stock valued at $259,428. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Watford by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Watford by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRE stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watford has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watford (WTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.