Waves (WAVES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.28 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00011778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Indodax. Waves has a market capitalization of $117.28 million and approximately $33.31 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015788 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,143,230 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Bitbns, BCEX, Exrates, Upbit, Huobi, Cryptohub, OKEx, Liqui, Exmo, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Livecoin, Kuna, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC, COSS, Tidex and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.