WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0786 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $93.32 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Kyber Network and Bibox. In the last week, WAX has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.01982765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00179171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120217 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,663,247,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,778,147 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, Huobi, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Tidex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

