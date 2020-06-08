Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 6.3% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 0.23% of Western Digital worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

WDC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 5,374,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.66. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

