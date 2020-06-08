WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $45.74 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001882 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, LBank, Bittrex and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.74 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, Bittrex, FreiExchange, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

