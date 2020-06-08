WOM Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.58 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $34.58 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.05588436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

