Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP reduced its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,641,902 shares during the period. Xerox accounts for about 2.6% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xerox by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $19.87. 4,866,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,076. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

