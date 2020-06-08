XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, DDEX and ABCC. XMax has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $2.27 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMax has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,119,731,120 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, FCoin, Coinrail, ABCC, Hotbit, HADAX, CryptoBridge, Graviex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

