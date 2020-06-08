XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Up 9.7%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $40.12, 92,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,710,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of research firms have commented on XP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XP during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

XP Company Profile (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

