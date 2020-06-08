XRP (XRP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.15 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, XRP has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Vebitcoin and Indodax. XRP has a total market cap of $8.95 billion and $1.15 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.01985786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00179308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00120519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,976,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,112,853,111 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Ovis, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, FCoin, BitMarket, ABCC, Kuna, BCEX, CoinBene, Bitsane, Braziliex, Koineks, Korbit, ZB.COM, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Coinrail, Exrates, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, BitBay, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Stellarport, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Tripe Dice Exchange, Vebitcoin, Covesting, Bitbank, Gate.io, C2CX, Coinhub, LakeBTC, Bitstamp, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Cryptohub, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Coinone, Ripple China, Altcoin Trader, DigiFinex, Bitso, HitBTC, Koinex, Bitinka, Bits Blockchain, Poloniex, Upbit, OKEx, Zebpay, Cryptomate, RippleFox, Bitlish, Independent Reserve, DragonEX, BtcTurk, BTC Markets, CEX.IO, Exmo, Indodax, MBAex, Coinbe, Coindeal, WazirX, Binance, B2BX, Kraken and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.