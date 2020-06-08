Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of XTR traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Xtract Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.09 ($0.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

