Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of XTR traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Xtract Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.09 ($0.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.
Xtract Resources Company Profile
