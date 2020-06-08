Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

YEXT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.31. 3,167,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,005. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,248.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $420,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

