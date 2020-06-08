Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

YJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of YJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.35. 154,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,972. The company has a market cap of $722.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Yunji has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $232.91 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

