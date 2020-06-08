Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.46). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.83. 2,488,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,601. The firm has a market cap of $859.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.35. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

