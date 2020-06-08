Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to post $39.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $68.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $233.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.30 million to $239.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $261.42 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $276.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $15,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,438,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. 229,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,849. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

