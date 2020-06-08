Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $40.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $102.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 348.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $124.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.27 million, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $370.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.