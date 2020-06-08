Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.53). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 770,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,914. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

