Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 1,717,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,821. The stock has a market cap of $620.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,953,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $16,665,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 5,443,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 724,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.