Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report $23.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.07 million to $26.18 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $17.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $103.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.13 million, with estimates ranging from $77.64 million to $114.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Plymouth Ind Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Plymouth Ind Re stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 195,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,499. Plymouth Ind Re has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

