Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $60.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $259.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $272.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.30 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $323.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $280,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PROS by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of PROS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 234,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRO traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 509,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.47. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

