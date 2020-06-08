Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 321,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

