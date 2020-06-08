Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Ellyn L. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 1,338,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

