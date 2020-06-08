Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at $242,399.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,578 shares of company stock worth $4,938,597. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. 658,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.90. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

