Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.18 EPS

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at $242,399.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,578 shares of company stock worth $4,938,597. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. 658,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.90. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.