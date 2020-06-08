Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 504,184 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

