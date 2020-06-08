Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post sales of $679.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.28 million and the lowest is $675.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $362.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,949 shares of company stock worth $2,807,443 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in II-VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in II-VI by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in II-VI by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,382,000 after purchasing an additional 674,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.28.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

