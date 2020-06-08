Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.89). LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of LC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,692. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.16. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

