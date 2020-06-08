Zacks: Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.13. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,768 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 491,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

