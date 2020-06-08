Zacks: Analysts Set $31.75 Price Target for Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $31.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beam Therapeutics an industry rank of 29 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 208,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

