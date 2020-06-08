Zacks: Analysts Set $9.50 Price Target for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 29 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THMO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.87. 239,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,041. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 92.04% and a negative return on equity of 273.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.