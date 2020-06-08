Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares in the company, valued at $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 69.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. 2,499,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

