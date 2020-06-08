Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $978.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $962.90 million to $1.00 billion. Ciena reported sales of $960.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $94,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,578,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.