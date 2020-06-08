Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.91 Million

Brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce sales of $580.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.71 million. Colfax posted sales of $908.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In related news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

