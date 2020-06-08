Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.30. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $104.62. 459,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

