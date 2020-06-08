Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jianpu Technology’s earnings. Jianpu Technology reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jianpu Technology.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jianpu Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 149,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,790. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

