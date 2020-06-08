Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post $182.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.72 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $169.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $826.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $849.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $985.87 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,342 shares of company stock worth $118,264,284 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $26.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,438. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.78. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

