Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Perficient reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,425. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

