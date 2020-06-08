Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $163.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.20 million and the highest is $174.10 million. Trustmark reported sales of $160.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $648.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.90 million to $674.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $630.40 million, with estimates ranging from $587.60 million to $668.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $28,315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $4,564,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 69,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 512,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

