Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti cut their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Barnes Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE:B traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,131. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Barnes Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Barnes Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

