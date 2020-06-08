Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report sales of $90.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.47 million to $91.10 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $72.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $370.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $374.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $383.18 million, with estimates ranging from $299.24 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 181,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 126,966 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 62,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 802,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

