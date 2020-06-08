Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Covanta posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,884,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after buying an additional 582,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 84.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 392,124 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 274,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.23. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

